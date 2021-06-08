Rio de Janeiro’s Christ statue: ‘Thou shalt not bribe’

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue is trying to set a moral example for corruption-battered Brazil by introducing its own compliance program. After years of bribery and corruption revelations, administrators of the 125-foot- tall figure launched on Tuesday a program to provide full transparency to the site’s operations. Almost 2 million people visited the statue in 2019, the year before the pandemic hit. While the Christ statue has come to symbolize Brazil for many people, Rio de Janeiro state has become emblematic of Brazil’s rampant corruption. All governors elected between 1998 and 2014 were jailed at different points over corruption allegations.