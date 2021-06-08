River Point District project begins

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - City planners, engineers and construction crew started the grunt work for the River Point District redevelopment project on Tuesday.

The 60 acre project is located at the Black, La Crosse and Mississippi River confluence near Causeway Blvd.

City of La Crosse Redevelopment Authority chair Adam Hatfield promises more housing, businesses and river access included in the project.

"I mean in reality this is is a property that can really bring La Crosse together to a focal point," Hatfield said, pointing out that the River Point District could bring in a $110 million tax base. "That's the goal. We're incenting developers to come in and say plant your flag here in La Crosse. We're doing big things here and we want you to be a part of it, too."

He said the community has been included in the process by sharing their concerns during planning meetings in 2014.

"Honestly the biggest push back we've gotten was making sure that we held to the principles of the master plan," Hatfield said.

He said the plan pushes for more retail, greenspace and affordable senior housing after the land gets filled and flattened about the floodplain..

"Getting dirty is part of what the contractor does and our engineering team is monitoring where that fill goes," Principal SEH senior project engineer Randy Sanford said. "So this is going to be a sustainable unique area that compliments the downtown area. It wasn't designed to impede or take away from the downtown. It really will compliment that."

Mobile Oil used to own the property so they are filling the land with safe and inspected local fill from Brownsville, MN. The material was dredged up in the Mississippi River.

This is phase one of three in the project.

Hatfield said they hope to start building businesses on the property in 2023.

Development and Assessment Director for the City of La Crosse Andrea Trane said it's too soon to predict how much it will cost to live there. It's too soon to predict the cost as they wait to figure out the total construction cost. She said they're hopeful about building affordable to market-rate housing.