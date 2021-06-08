Sheriff’s Office gives more details in weekend homicide

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person killed in an attack at a home outside of Sparta on Sunday.

Investigators continue their work into the incident that left 87-year-old Bernard Waite dead. He was killed at the home in the Town of Sparta late Sunday morning around 11:40 a.m.

In a statement from the sheriff's office, it said,

During the disturbance, the suspect attacked three people with an ax. The suspect remains hospitalized after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The second victim in the attack remains hospitalized

The third victim in the attack was treated for her injuries and released.

The names of the other two victims or the suspect haven't been released yet by the sheriff's office.