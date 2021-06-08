Spotty, isolated thunderstorms mix into the heating

There will be little to no change with the heat and humidity through the rest of the week. So expect highs in the 90s and muggy dew points.

For the rest of the workweek, there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Yet, if you head outdoors you will need to stay aware. Each day there will be potential to develop a few afternoon thunderstorms. As of this morning, no severe weather is expected.

Friday will bring the chance for thunderstorms but will be later into the day due to a frontal system. A cold front will make an overnight passage and bring a slight change in the pattern.

The weekend will not be as humid. But conditions are still expected to be above average as the sunshine will dominate the sky.

Enjoy the heat safely!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett