Study: US ski areas rebound despite COVID-19 restrictions

DENVER (AP) — Ski areas across the United States experienced a strong rebound this winter despite COVID-19 health restrictions. The National Ski Areas Association says skier visits to resorts totaled 59 million this season. That makes it the fifth best season on record. A visit is considered the use of a lift ticket for any part of the day. Resorts across the country were forced to close in the spring of 2020 because of the pandemic, and the U.S. ski industry lost at least $2 billion. U.S. ski areas tallied about 51.1 million visits in the shortened season.