Tomah wins first-ever MVC softball title

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah hosted Central in the closing days of conference play with conference champion to be determined.

In the top of the fourth, Central grabbed the lead with two runs. Then in the bottom half, Tomah claimed the lead by scoring three runs.

In the top of the sixth, Central tied it at 3. The score remained the same until the 10th inning.

It was a long and hard fought battle between these two teams. The MVC champions crowned themselves in the 10th inning with a walk-off, two-run home run from Alyssa Waley.

Tomah defeated Central, 5-3, to claim first-ever MVC softball title.