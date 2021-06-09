1st gray wolf pups since 1940s spotted in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — State wildlife officials say the first gray wolf pups since the 1940s have been spotted in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis’ office said in a news release Wednesday that a state biologist and district wildlife manager each spotted the litter of at least three wolf pups over the weekend. The pups were with their parents, two adult gray wolves known to live in the state. The discovery comes after Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot measure last year that requires that the state to reintroduce the animal on public lands in the western part of the state by the end of 2023.