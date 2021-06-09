Asian shares mixed as China reports jump in inflation

Asian shares are mixed after China reported a big jump in factory gate prices at a time when inflation is a top investor concern. Shares fell Wednesday in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Hong Kong but rose in Shanghai. Gains in big tech companies Tuesday boosted shares on Wall Street, while small-company stocks were lifted by huge gains in “meme” stocks favored by online investors using social media, including Wendy’s and Clover Health. The S&P 500 was flat, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%. Fastly, an internet cloud services provider, rose 10.8% after the company said it had addressed an internal problem that caused dozens of websites around the globe to go down briefly. Treasury yields fell.