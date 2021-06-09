China denounces US bill aimed at boosting competitiveness

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing has denounced a U.S. bill aimed at boosting U.S. technology to improve American competitiveness, calling it a thinly veiled attack on China’s political system and an attempt to hinder its development. The Foreign Affairs Committee of China’s ceremonial legislature issued a scathing statement expressing its “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” to the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate on Tuesday. The Chinese statement attacked parts of the bill expressing support for Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy China claims as its own territory. The 68-32 Senate vote on the bill demonstrated how confronting China is a rate issue that unites both parties in Congress despite intense partisan divisions.