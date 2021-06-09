Cicadas delay White House press ahead of Biden overseas trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom ahead of President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas. The Washington, D.C., area is among the many parts of the country suffering under the swarm of Brood X, a large emergence of the loud 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passersby. Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the flight delay late Tuesday. The flight ultimately took off shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday. There was not expected to be any impact on news coverage of Biden’s visit.