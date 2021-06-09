Dairyland Power proud of past year’s performance

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Dairyland Power held it's annual meeting at the La Crosse Center, this year's theme being "We Never Stop". The phrase is a reflection of the past year, as everyone faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was also the first address given by Dairyland President and CEO Brent Ridge since joining the cooperative in July of 2020. He spoke directly to the challenges faced and achieved.

"The pandemic underscored the need for safe electricity to power hospitals, essential businesses and homes," he said. "Throughout it all, we never stopped ensuring the safety of our employees."

Ridge added that while Dairyland continues to provide safe and reliable energy in it's current model, there are still challenges and changes as they move forward.

"We also need to be environmentally and socially responsible and part of that is reducing our carbon footprint," Ridge said.

"We firmly need to do that in a very slow, methodical and measured way that lowers carbon but also allows us to maintain reliable energy production for the long term," he added.