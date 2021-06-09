DNA, forensic genealogy close 65-year-old double homicide

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Investigators in Montana says evidence preserved on a microscope slide after a 1956 double homicide helped them close the books on the 65-year-old case. Cascade County Sheriff’s Office investigators Kenneth Gould, who died in Missouri in 2007, more than likely killed 16-year-old Patricia Kalitzke and Duane Bogle northwest of Great Falls. Both were shot in the head. In 2001, a cold-case detective sent the DNA evidence collected from Kalitzke to the state crime lab. Lab workers found a sperm cell that did not belong to Bogle. By comparing the DNA evidence on the slide to commercial DNA databases, investigators connected Gould to the case.