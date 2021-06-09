DNR issues fish consumption warnings for Yahara chain

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources has issued new consumption warnings for fish taken from the Yahara chain of lakes and waterways in Dane and Rock counties after tests showed elevated levels of PFAS contamination.

The agency recommends one meal per month of crappies, largemouth bass, northern pike and walleyes. The department recommends only one meal per week of bluegill and pumpkinseed.

The advisories apply to fish taken from Wingra and Starkweather creeks, lakes Monona, Kegonsa Waubesa, Upper and Lower Mud lakes and the Yahara River downstream to the Rock River.

The recommendations come after tests revealed elevated levels of PFAS in several fish species in lakes Monona, Kegonsa and Waubesa.