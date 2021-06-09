Driving tests for teen drivers could be waived

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New drivers in Wisconsin may no longer have to take a behind-the-wheel exam driving exam under a proposal from Gov. Tony Evers approved by the Legislature’s budget committee.

The Republican-controlled committee voted Tuesday to allow the state Department of Transportation to provide waivers for the test effective net year.

The department last year initiated a pilot project in response to the coronavirus pandemic to reduce the number of people needing an in-person driving test.

From May 2020 through April 2021, there were 48,100 drivers who obtained their license without taking the traditional drivers test, according to budget papers prepared for the committee.