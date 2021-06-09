Europe’s stimulus likely to keep running as economies reopen

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is likely to say it’s too early to withdraw its stimulus at its meeting on Thursday. That’s the case even if things are looking up for the economy of the eurozone. The 19 countries that use the shared euro currency are seeing industry and consumers pick up the pace as new infections fall, vaccinations rise, and coronavirus restrictions are eased. But pulling back on central bank stimulus could raise business borrowing costs just as the recovery gets going. Analysts expect the bank to indicate bond purchases will continue at the current rate of around 85 billion euros per month, for now. Bank President Christine Lagarde will talk about her outlook for the economy after the decision.