Ex-trooper admits to texting woman’s photos to his own phone

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a former Minnesota state trooper accused of taking a woman’s cellphone while responding to a crash and texting nude or partly nude photos of her to his phone has reached a plea deal. Thirty-seven-year-old Albert Kuehne, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a gross misdemeanor. The state agreed to drop a felony count of harassment. The Star Tribune reports that the patrol put Kuehne on paid administrative leave in May 2020 and fired him about four months later. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday. Court documents show the incident happened after Kuehne responded to a single-vehicle crash in March 2020 involving a 25-year-old driver,