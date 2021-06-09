Fastly blames global internet outage on software bug

LONDON (AP) — Fastly, the company that was hit by a major outage that caused many of the world’s top websites to go offline briefly, blamed the problem on a software bug that was triggered when a customer changed a setting. The problem at Fastly meant internet users couldn’t connect to a host of popular websites including The New York Times, the Guardian, Twitch, Reddit and the British government’s homepage. A company executive said in a blog post late Tuesday it was caused by an undiscovered bug included in a software update and the company is trying to figure out why it wasn’t detected during testing.