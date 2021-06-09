FBI working with Des Moines college on data security breach

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The FBI is now working with the Des Moines Area Community College on a data security breach that has led to days of the school being shut down. The Des Moines Register reports the security incident closed the college on Friday and forced it to partially shut down its computer network. The college remained closed Tuesday, and the shutdown has affected the school’s courses. Neither the college nor the FBI has offered details on the security breach, but college President Rob Denson says no personal information was disclosed. The incident occurred as ransomware attacks have been launched against thousands of businesses, schools, and state and local government agencies.