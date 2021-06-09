Florida’s Val Demings launches bid to oust Rubio from Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Val Demings has launched a bid for the U.S. Senate, raising hope among Democrats of ousting Florida’s Republican Sen. Marco Rubio from the evenly divided chamber. The Orlando congresswoman used a video on social media to begin introducing herself to a wider audience Wednesday. In the video, Demings showcases her rise from a working-class background to become the police chief of one of Florida’s largest cities before ascending to the U.S. Congress. Demings was on the short list of potential running mates for now-President Joe Biden after helping lead the first impeachment against then-President Donald Trump. Rubio has tried to brand Demings as a socialist.