G-E-T track and field gets boost from a freshman

G-E-T, WIS. (WXOW) - The G-E-T track and field program is coming off a successful weekend at the Coulee Conference Championships.

The girls won their first conference championship in 20 years and a big reason is freshman, Adrianna Rotering.

Rotering raced in three events in 90 degree heat. She ran the 800, 1600, and 3200. She won all three.

"It was really confidence boosting to see that I could do that, cause I didn't really know that my body could just physically get out there and actually accomplish all of that," said freshman champ, Adrianna Rotering.

As for the boys, they finished second in conference.

Senior, Luke Vance had an incredible meet. He won all four events he competed in. He finished first place in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash, and the long jump.

"I just gotta keep working. Do everything I can every day. Try my best. Just try to keep my teammates going too. Seeing my teammates succeed makes me really happy," said senior, Luke Vance.

Teams around the area are preparing for the state meet which is held at UW-L. Day one of state track will be June 24th.