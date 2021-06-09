Heat and humidity continues.

The heat goes on…

The streak of 90° high temperatures has stretched out to 7 straight days, and we will add two more to La Crosse’s total for Thursday and Friday. There could be another record or two set through Friday.

Friday storms possible...

A cool front will make its way into the area late Friday, and it represents the best chance of getting more widespread showers and t-storms. The weather setup is not the best, but cross your fingers as drought conditions continue to develop.

Humidity eases this weekend…

The late Friday cold front will scour out some of the moisture over the Upper Midwest, so more comfortable air will move in on west to northwesterly winds. Highs will roll back into the 80s.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season will likely continue through the rest of June, and mold counts will run a bit high, too. Tree pollen season is pretty much over.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden