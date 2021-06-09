How you can safely watch the partial solar eclipse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Early risers can catch a glimpse of a partial solar eclipse in La Crosse Thursday morning.

Beginning at 5:22 a.m. on June 10, residents can see an outgoing partial of a solar eclipse in Canada. At this time, about twenty percent of the sun will be covered by the moon, according to University of Wisconsin La Crosse Planetarium Director Bob Allen.

Officials said the eclipse is predicted to last for a total of 23 minutes, before ending at 5:45 a.m. Allen encouraged the community to check out the eclipse, however they must do so safely.

Allen stated in a partial eclipse, individuals can't look directly at the sun. Instead, viewers should use protective gear, such as eclipse glasses, solar filters for telescopes and binoculars, or indirect pinhole projection devices.

As for the best place to watch, Allen said residents should try and go somewhere flat and clear that is outside the city, as the bluffs may block the view.

However, Allen stated there are still some good areas within La Crosse to watch from. "You'd want to be out in a park or some kind of an open area and minimize any trees, houses, and buildings," said Allen.

Allen invited the public to join him and other "eclipse-aholics" to safely watch the eclipse at Ridge History Park, located off of Highway 33. Allen said the next U.S. total solar eclipse is not expected to occur until 2024.

Check out more viewing safety tips here.