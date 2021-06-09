ICC prosecutor urges Sudan to hand over Darfur suspects

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Fatou Bensouda has given her last briefing to the U.N. Security Council as chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. She lamented Wednesday that the tribunal has not yet brought justice to victims of atrocities in Sudan’s western Darfur region. But she says a new era in Sudan and the transfer of the first Darfur suspect to the court should give them hope. Bensouda cautions that “the road ahead remains long and fraught with dangers,” saying Sudan’s transition to demcoracy “is still in its infancy” following the 2019 ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir. Her term as chief prosecutor ends June 15.