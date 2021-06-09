‘In the Heights’ lifts hopes for a Latino film breakthrough

NEW YORK (AP) — The hype for “In the Heights” has brought great expectation to the Latino community in the United States, who has been historically underrepresented or stereotyped on the screen. The film, which opens Friday, is an adaptation of the Tony-award winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes about the hopes and struggles of residents of New York City’s Washington Heights, starring an all Latino cast under the direction of Jon M. Chu. Many are hopeful it will mark a new beginning in the industry for the largest minority in the U.S., who go to the movies more than any other ethnic group but rarely have their stories told on screen.