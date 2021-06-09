Indiana man, Iowa woman were weekend plane crash victims

DARLINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man from Indiana and a woman from Iowa have been identified as the victims of a weekend plane crash in central Indiana. The Diamond Katana aircraft departed from Lift Academy, a flight school in Indianapolis, and crashed about 50 miles away Sunday. The two people on the plane were identified as 21-year-old Benjamin Corbet of Franklin, Indiana, and 28-year-old Kristen Green of Swisher, Iowa. State and federal authorities are investigating the crash. The flight school says it’s “heartbroken” by the accident.