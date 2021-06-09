Iowa man again convicted of murder in girlfriend’s death

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque man has again been convicted of second-degree murder in the 2017 knife death of his girlfriend. The Telegraph Herald reports that a Clinton County jury on Tuesday found 29-year-old Fontae Buelow guilty in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Link, of Peosta. Buelow has long maintained that Link stabbed herself at his home on on March 31, 2017. Prosecutors say Buelow killed her. Buelow was previously convicted by a jury in 2018 of second-degree murder and he was sentenced to 50 years in prison, but state appellate courts ordered a new trial, saying the trial judge wrongly excluded information about Link’s prior suicide attempt and mental health records that may have supported Buelow’s contention that Link stabbed herself.