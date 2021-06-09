Raised in Iowa, retired from the U.S. Air Force, and settled in Tomah, News 19 Weekend Anchor Joe Minney has seen a lot. Bringing a dynamic perspective from a military career that spanned the globe, Joe is a fresh addition to the WXOW News team.

Upon retirement from the Air Force, Joe re-joined the workforce starting as an Environmental Health and Safety Manager, but then down-shifted his life to be a stay-at-home Dad while substitute teaching in the Tomah Area School District. Active in the Tomah Area Community Theater, an acting colleague suggested to try some part-time anchoring at a local television studio.

Fast forward a few years and now Joe can be found out in the Coulee Region reporting in and around the La Crosse area while taking his turn at the news desk on weekends.

Joe spends his free-time with his wife and family but also dabbles in several hobbies and interests such as hunting, shooting, fishing, golfing and fantasy football. A proud Bears, Cubs, and Hawkeyes fan; Joe is happy to discuss why he still chooses to root for his teams despite pleas for defection from friends and family.

If you have a story you’d like to share, feel free to contact Joe at 507-895-9962 or jminney@wxow.com.