Justices to decide if charge fits Minneapolis police killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court hears oral arguments Wednesday in the case of Mohamed Noor. He’s the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of third-degree murder in the shooting death of an Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. Noor’s attorneys argue that a divided Minnesota Court of Appeals failed to follow legal precedents defining third-degree murder when it affirmed Noor’s conviction. The high court’s decision has repercussions for another high profile police killing case, the death of George Floyd. Besides second-degree murder, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was also convicted of third-degree murder.