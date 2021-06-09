Skip to Content

McAuliffe win sets up Virginia clash with outsider Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has handily won his party’s nomination in his quest for a return to the governor’s mansion in Virginia. That sets up what’s expected to be a hotly contested general election against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, who is a wealthy businessman and political newcomer. In his victory speech Tuesday night, McAuliffe made the case that Youngkin is too conservative for a state that’s long been trending blue. Youngkin shot back, describing Virginia as a state that over the past two Democratic governorships has gotten less safe, more expensive and has been lacking in economic opportunities.

Associated Press

