McGahn: Effort to get Mueller fired was ‘point of no return’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House counsel Don McGahn told lawmakers in a closed-door interview last week that he regarded President Donald Trump’s demand to have special counsel Robert Mueller fired as “a point of no return” for the administration if carried out. That’s according to a transcript released Wednesday. McGahn resisted Trump’s directive that McGahn contact then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to press for Mueller’s removal from the Russia investigation. He told lawmakers it seemed “an inflection point” that would have prompted Rosenstein either to fire Mueller or resign himself. McGahn’s hours-long appearance before the committee last Friday covered many of the episodes at the center of Mueller’s investigation into whether Trump had obstructed justice,