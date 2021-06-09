Military relieves general of duties, cites tank sinking

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Marine Corps says it’s relieving a general of his duties for failing to properly train Marines and sailors and evaluate the platoon before an exercise last summer when their seafaring tank sank off the Southern California coast. The training accident killed nine troops, making it one of the deadliest for the Marines in recent years. Leaders say it could have been prevented. The commandant of the Marine Corps met personally with Maj. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi, the former Commanding General of 1st Marine Division. Castellvi has been suspended since April from his position as Inspector General of the Marine Corps.