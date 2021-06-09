Missouri governor: Pardon of 4-decade inmate not a priority

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says addressing the clemency petition for Kevin Strickland isn’t a “priority,” even though prosecutors say Strickland didn’t commit the triple murder that put him behind bars more than four decades ago. The Kansas City Star reports that Parson has a backlog of about 3,000 clemency requests and says that cases drawing attention don’t necessarily jump to the front of the line. Several state lawmakers signed a letter seeking a pardon for Strickland, who has maintained his innocence since he was convicted of the 1978 killings in Kansas City. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has called for his release.