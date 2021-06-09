More record high temperatures on the line

This early-season heat and humidity is no joke. Yesterday's high climbed to the upper 90s as feel-like temperatures neared 100 degrees. Unfortunately, there are at least 3 more days of this heat. Those three days could be record-breaking as well!

Today more of that sunshine will dominate the sky. Highs return to the upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Later this afternoon a few of those isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Non-severe storms but if you hear thunder, head indoors.

Tomorrow’s forecast will be a simple copy and paste of what occurs today. Then changes start to arrive into the weekend.

Friday will have early sunshine as the heat and humidity builds. Into the evening, cloud cover will increase ahead of a frontal system. This system will be able to initiate the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Saturday morning. This will be the more likely chance for the region to receive *some* rainfall.

The frontal system will cut off the rich tropical moisture influx. Then much more comfortable sunshine will settle in for the weekend. Yet, above-average temperatures will continue to give us chances at 90 degree days.

Enjoy the heat safely!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett