Nevada Democrats bypass state party, deepen internal split

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A divide among Nevada Democrats has deepened as top Democratic officials opted to bypass the state party and set up an alternate party organization in Washoe County ahead of next year’s election. Tuesday’s decision to shift the coordinated Democratic campaign to reach voters, organize and fundraise for 2022 comes after progressive leaders took over the state party earlier this year. The move has the backing of U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak, who are Democrats seeking reelection next year. The new state party chair Judith Whitmer decried the move as “profoundly dangerous” and says it puts Democratic incumbents at risk.