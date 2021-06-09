New crime series looks at West Salem homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new cable TV series that looks at court cases of those accused who testify at their trials focuses Wednesday night on a homicide case from West Salem.

"Court Cam Presents Under Oath" airs at 9:30 p.m. on A&E. It's hosted by Dan Abrams, the chief legal analyst for ABC News.

One of the episodes, debuting tonight, covers the Todd Kendhammer case. He's a West Salem man who was convicted in December 2017 of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of his wife Barbara following a nine-day jury trial in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Authorities said he faked a car accident in September 2016. He claimed a pipe fell off a passing truck and impaled the windshield of his vehicle, fatally injuring his wife.

He was sentenced to life in prison in March 2018 with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

The case is currently under appeal by his attorneys.