No injuries in fire at City Brewery wastewater plant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There was minor damage to the City Brewery's wastewater treatment plant in an early morning fire.

La Crosse Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Schott said they were called at 4:45 a.m. to the brewery for a fire alarm. Workers brought fire crews to the wastewater plant where flames were visible on the roof of the building.

Workers were evacuated as crews put out the fire and monitored for explosive gases.

Chief Schott said they determined that flammable vapors from the water treatment process ignited through the roof of the plant. The fire was contained in a small area.

Areas near the fire and adjacent buildings were monitored to make sure gas vapors dropped below flammable levels.

There were no injuries or significant damage reported according to the fire department.