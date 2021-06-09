Report claims Russian agents tailed journalist who fell ill

MOSCOW (AP) — The investigative organization Bellingcat claims in a new report that Russian security service agents who had tailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny before his poisoning also shadowed a journalist who fell severely ill with similar symptoms. Dmitry Bykov, an author and journalist who is an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, became sick aboard an airplane while on a lecture tour in 2019; he spent five days in a coma. Doctors attributed the illness to bacterial food poisoning. Bellingcat said Wednesday that cellular phone records and airline ticket purchases showed that two of the agents who had allegedly followed Navalny had traveled to the same cities as Bykov and at the same time.