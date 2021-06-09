Semi carrying soda cans catches fire

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW)– A semi-truck carrying soda cans caught fire early Wednesday morning on the westbound lanes of I-94.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near mile marker 107 near Hixton on the right shoulder of the interstate.

When the responding trooper arrived on the scene, the driver of the semi had already been able to separate the tractor from the trailer, which was loaded with soda cans and was already fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to get the fire extinguished within 30 minutes after arriving on scene.

The right lane remains closed, while crews work to remove the damaged trailer.