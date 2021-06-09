Sheriff announces reward for information on missing Iowa boy

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — A sheriff says that $15,000 and counting has been pledged as a reward for information that helps investigators find out what happened to a missing Iowa boy. The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the pledges have come from local businesses and citizens who are concerned about the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson. The office said in a press release that Harrelson was last seen “on or about May 27” in Montezuma, a small town where he lived in a trailer park with his mother. The sheriff’s office said the money would be paid out for “information which leads to resolution of this case.”