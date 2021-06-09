Solar Eclipse: Don’t look directly into it

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday, June 10, a solar eclipse will occur across the Northern Hemisphere.

A solar eclipse is when the moon moves between the sun and earth. This blocks the sunlight and creates a very unique phenomenon. With the moon's orbit farther away from Earth currently, the moon appears smaller. This will give the total solar eclipse a "ring of fire" look.

The swath through Canada, averaging 390 miles wide, will be the only region to see the total solar eclipse. Yet La Crosse will have the chance to see a partial eclipse.

Tomorrow morning at 5:22 am, which is sunrise, you can see the eclipse. The eclipse technically starts at 3:55 am.

Do NOT look directly into the sun. The sun can cause damage to your eyes if you look into the sun for too long looking for the eclipse. This is especially important to say because our partial eclipse visible here will only be a very small part of the sunlight blocked.

The eclipse does not last long, 21 minutes to be precise. The maximum of the eclipse occurs at 5:30 am and an end time of 5:44 am. The next solar eclipse will occur on October 14, 2023 across portions of North America