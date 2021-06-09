Sudan, Egypt renew calls for int’l role in Ethiopia dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan and Egypt have renewed calls for the international community to help in resolving their decade-long dispute with Ethiopia over a giant dam that Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile River. Egyptian foreign and irrigation ministers flew on Wednesday to Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, for talks with Sudanese counterparts. The meeting focused on Ethiopia’s dam project as tensions mount after the African Union-mediated talks stalled in April. Egypt and Sudan warned of “serious risks and grave consequences of the unilateral filling” of the dam’s massive reservoir. They fear Ethiopia will reduce their share of the Nile River water.