UN expert says Myanmar attacks risk humanitarian tragedy

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.N. expert says at least one-quarter of the people in Myanmar’s smallest state have been forced to flee their homes because of combat with the military junta that seized power in February. That’s raising fears of a possible humanitarian tragedy including thousands of civilian deaths. The expert, Tom Andrews, is calling for international pressure on the junta to deprive it of the resources needed to continue the attacks. He says many of the 100,000 people forced to flee into forests from junta bombs in Kayah state are now cut off from food, water and medicine. Kayah state in eastern Myanmar along the border with Thailand has an estimated population of about 400,000.