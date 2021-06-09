Weather Whys answers your questions!

Our new feature: Weather Whys begins today! The Stormtracker 19 Weather Team is ready to take your weather questions, and we are ready with the answers!

Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden starts it off this week.

This week's question is: What is the dew point?

First, you need to know that warmer air can hold more water vapor than cooler air. With that in mind we launch into dew point.

The dew point temperature of the air represents the amount of water vapor that air can hold! So, as the air temperature cools and falls to below the dew point, it can no longer hold its moisture, and clouds, fog, and dew can begin to form. Most of the time if you step out in the morning and your feet get wet your lawn temperature has dropped to below the dew point.

By the way, If you see clouds in the sky, they are below their dew point, too!

This week, we use the dew point to let you know how sticky it’s going to feel. Above 60 degrees it becomes a bit muggy, above 70 degrees it’s downright miserable! and we can reach 80 degrees.

And that’s your Weather Why!

