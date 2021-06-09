Hehli, Aquinas post big days at Tennis Sectionals

Eau Claire, Wis. (WXOW) West Salem's Jack Hehli and the Aquinas team will be competing at the State Tennis Tournament thanks to their performances at the WIAA Div. 2 Sectional in Eau Claire.

Aquinas played strong in doubles play.

Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli shined in flight one.

They are the Flight One doubles champion and they advance to State

They're 16-0 on the season.

Hehli continued his dominance.

He wins flight one singles with ease in move his record to 24-0 on the season.

Hehli advances to the State as well.

Aquinas won a tiebreaker over Medford to take home the Sectional team title.