Western Michigan gets $550M gift from anonymous alumni

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A group of anonymous alumni has gifted $550 million to Western Michigan University. The school in Kalamazoo says it will receive the funding over 10 years. It will be divided among scholarships, investing in quality educators, advancing medical research and education, and bolstering Western Michigan athletics. The university says it is the largest gift ever made to a public, higher education institution in the United States. Western Michigan’s main campus in Kalamazoo is about 140 miles west of Detroit. It has more than 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students.