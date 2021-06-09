What is Amazon Sidewalk and how to turn it off

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Whether you want it or not, Amazon's new Sidewalk feature has been automatically activated on your Echo devices and Ring security cameras.

If you have Amazon Echo speakers or a Ring security camera, as of Tuesday, you're sharing a slice of your home internet connection with your neighbors.

Amazon's new service called Sidewalk is meant to create a low-bandwidth wireless network that can stretch up to half a mile.

I.T. technician Samuel Noll with TC TEKS Computers in Eau Claire said some people may not like Sidewalk if they don't wish to share data or if they have a weak internet connection and don't want other Sidewalk devices tapping into it.

However, experts said the feature can be beneficial. For example, if Ring loses internet connection, it can tap into what's called the Sidewalk Bridge and use internet shared by a neighbor's device.

"Or say if a mother attaches a Tile location tracker to her son's backpack and wants to know where her son's at, that Tile can actually tap into the Sidewalk Bridge if it establishes a connection and his mom can actually see where he's at," Noll said.

Some older models of Echo are not Sidewalk-compatible. Amazon said Sidewalk can use up to 500 megabytes a month to do its job, but if you don't want that, you can turn it off.

If you have a Ring device and would like to opt out of Sidewalk, go to the Ring app on your phone.

Tap the three bars in the top left corner to get to the menu. Then tap Control Center and scroll down to Amazon Sidewalk to turn the feature off.

For Echo devices, go to the Alexa app on your phone. Tap on the More icon, then settings, then account settings. Tap on Amazon Sidewalk and make sure Enabled is set to Off.

If you turn off Sidewalk, your neighbors can't access your internet, but you also can't tap into theirs.

Amazon says it built Sidewalk with three layers of encryption so that nobody can view the raw data passing through it, but some security experts are still skeptical of Amazon's promises.