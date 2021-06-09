Wildfires smolder across dry, drought-stricken Southwest

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters have gained a toehold on a massive wildfire in Arizona, one of several burning across the Southwest in states facing dry heat and drought conditions. Fire officials said Wednesday the so-called Telegraph Fire burning south of Superior, about 60 miles east of Phoenix, went overnight from no containment to 21% contained. Residents of smaller communities have been in various stages of the evacuation process. Smoke from some of the fires has led to residents in New Mexico, which is battling its own fires, to wake up shrouded in smoke. Multiple wildfires are also burning in Utah, which is facing its worst drought in decades.