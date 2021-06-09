Xcel Energy shares tips on saving money while trying to stay cool

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the hot weather continues, Xcel Energy is reminding its customers there are ways to stay comfortable and still keep electrical bills manageable.

Xcel says that cooling a residence accounts for about half of a summer electric bill. By using these tips, you can save money and conserve energy.

They involve:

• Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty, and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home

• Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home

• Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside

• Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day

• Changing air conditioning filters

• Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day

They also suggest these ways to reduce electric bills:

• Turning off unnecessary lighting and replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75 to 80 percent less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15 percent longer

• Running washing machines, dishwashers, and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day, which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid.