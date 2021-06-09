Skip to Content

Xcel Energy shares tips on saving money while trying to stay cool

3:12 pm Top Stories
heat wave
air conditioner
Thermostat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the hot weather continues, Xcel Energy is reminding its customers there are ways to stay comfortable and still keep electrical bills manageable.

Xcel says that cooling a residence accounts for about half of a summer electric bill. By using these tips, you can save money and conserve energy.

They involve:
• Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty, and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home
• Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home
• Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside
• Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day
• Changing air conditioning filters
• Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day

They also suggest these ways to reduce electric bills:
• Turning off unnecessary lighting and replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75 to 80 percent less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15 percent longer
• Running washing machines, dishwashers, and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day, which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid.

Author Profile Photo

WXOW

More Stories

Skip to content