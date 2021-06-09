YMCA offers adaptive summer camp with help from La Crosse Community Foundation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The YMCA is holding summer camp at their Teen Center for people of all ages with disabilities through a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation.

The camp is offered for all people ages 5 and up. The youngest camper is 5 years old and the oldest is 65. It is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week.

"Camp is really a summertime staple. Everyone deserves the opportunity to explore, to adventure, so what better way to use our beautiful facility here and offer all of those camp like experiences that sometimes those with disabilities don't have that opportunity to do so," said Briana Spicer, a recreation therapist who is helping run summer camp.

She explained that this summer camp provides fantastic opportunities for families within the community.

"For most of our families, just talking about their needs, the closest camp is about an hour to two hours away so why don't we have something here to offer for those participants with disabilities to give them the same opportunities that those without disabilities have," said Spicer.

Coming off the pandemic, where many kids and students have lives have been different, she said the camp provides a fantastic environment that many families need to utilize.

"Caretaker, family fatigue is very real especially after the pandemic and with those with disabilities sometimes there are added needs. So being able to have that respite site for families to drop off their kids and know that they are in a trusting and welcoming facility is very important. It has been vital for all of our families in the community," said Spicer.

Campers will be able to utilize all the facilities at the YMCA while at camp this summer. Spicer explained that they will be able to swim, do crafts, outdoor activities, and much more. She said their goal is for families to know that they are safe, accessible, and give the campers great opportunities.

Spicer said what sets them apart is that many of their staff have backgrounds in recreational therapy so they all come together with like minds and missions when it comes to serving their campers.

"We are able to adapt and make those needs really thrive here in this facility and camp," said Spicer.

She said ever since she joined the Y team three years ago, this camp has been a mission of hers to create.

"To see it become a reality is huge and I really just have to be so grateful to the La Crosse Community Foundation for providing this opportunity and funding many of our supplies and transportation for our field trip day as well," said Spicer.

Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation, said their goal is to enhance the quality of life for all that live within the La Crosse community. She said when the YMCA submitted their application for funding, it was a no-brainer on granting them funding.

"Often times people with disabilities don't get the same opportunities as people who don't have disabilities and so when the YMCA submitted the application for their adaptive summer camp, we were so excited to be able to support this. To bring the quintessential summer camp to youth and adults in our community who deserve a summer camp experience like everyone else," said Schloegel.

The funding for camp is helping keep registration fees for participants low and help with general operating expenses to make the camp possible.

While this is the first year of camp, Spicer said they hope to continue it for years to come.

"I see a bright future for this camp. We've gotten fantastic feedback from families. Our staff are more than excited to join us next summer so we are really looking forward to the years to come," said Spicer.

While they are full this summer, anyone interested in signing up for next summer can do so starting in May