LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - River Valley traveled to Aquinas for Regional girls soccer at Fields for Kids on Thursday evening.

Aquinas jumped out to a quick lead and didn't look back. Amelia Topolski scored three goals before the 30-minute mark. The Blugolds scored 11 more goals in the next 60 minutes of game time.

Aquinas advances with 14-0 victory over River Valley.